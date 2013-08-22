Intel reportedly blazing new 'Trails' for tablet processors in 2014

Intel may start next year with a 'Cherry' on top

Even before Intel ramps up production of its 22nm Bay Trail-based processors with Silvermont, the chip maker is already looking ahead to its line of new processors for 2014, according to a report this week.

The company's next-generation tablet processors, Cherry Trail and Willow Trail, now have release windows, claims DigiTimes via Taiwan-based chip makers.

The 14nm Cherry Trail is expected in the third quarter of 2014, while the 14nm Willow Trail looks as if it's going to follow soon after in the fourth quarter.

Cherry Trail specs are said to feature Intel's 14nm Airmont architecture and a clock speed of 2.7GHz with a Gen8 GPU.

A few months later, tablets with Willow Trail are going to include Intel's 14nm Goldmont architecture and a Gen9 GPU to support both Windows and Android operating systems, according to DigiTimes.

Playing the smartphone 'field'

Intel is also looking to make significant gains with smartphone systems-on-a-chip this year and into 2014, according to the same report.

The No. 1 semiconductor chip manufacturer is said to be prepping the 22nm Merrifield SoC for the end of 2013.

Merrifield should give next-generation smartphones an edge, which is rumored to be boosted by a 50% performance increase and feature longer battery life over Intel's current Clover Trail+ platform.

Want "moore?" Intel's Moorefield platform is likely to improve upon those specs in the first half of 2014 and 14nm Morganfield will do the same in the first quarter of 2015, according to Taiwanese sources.