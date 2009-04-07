Trending

Segway's new PUMA takes on Sinclair C5

By World of tech  

New scootercar harks back to Sir Clive's finest

Sir Clive Sinclair was clearly way ahead of his time with the oft-criticised electric and pedal-powered Sinclair C5, if the new scootercar unveiled by Segway and General Motors this week is anything to go by.

The electric-powered two-seat PUMA from GM and Segway (which stands for personal urban mobility and accessibility) has a top speed of 35mph and can travel up to 35 miles on a full charge.

As for the design, it can only be described as looking like a cross between a micro electric car, a scooter and – well – a Segway!

Available in 2012

The first prototype was unveiled in New York this week, with GM looking to release PUMA's onto a largely unsuspecting public commercially in 2012.

Segway has sold over 2,000 transporters in the UK to date, at a cost of £4,795. Plus, unless you are a clumsy ex-President of the USA, they are virtually un-fall-off-able.

Engadget has the first video demo of this bizarre new vehicle prototype in action.

