GlaDOS voice for your Garmin

But will you team it up with a fluffy Weighted Companion Cube?

Following on from the Knight Rider KITT voice for Sat Nav, last year's most memorable video game character GlaDOS is making her debut on GPS.

GlaDOS for those who missed out on Valve's chart topping Orange Box, was the corrupt AI from puzzle game Portal, voiced by Ellen McLain.

Now those wishing for the voice of Aperture Science Laboratories to them where they are supposed to be going all you will need is a Garmin Nuvi and Ryan van Middlesworth's GlaGPS voice pack.

Yet more proof that GlaDOS is alive and doing science…