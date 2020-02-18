Assassin's Creed Syndicate is free on Epic Games Store this week

Crime, killers and cockneys all come together wonderfully in Assassin's Creed Syndicate, the latest game to be offered up for free on the Epic Games Store PC download store.

Being offered up gratis from 20 February for a week, the 2015 stab-em-up open world adventure is another great historical recreation from Ubisoft, putting you in the shoes of two assassins on the incredibly well-realized streets of Victorian London.

It's an old-school Assassin's Creed game by the series' standards, rather than the vast and RPG-like the newer Origins and Odyssey titles, but its London setting affords it a charm all of its own.

Grab it here later this week, and check out the trailer below:

Best PC games: the top titles for your gaming rig

Best free PC games: play more for less

More on the way

If that's all sounding a bit violent for you, Epic Games Store will also be offering up Faeria, a card-battling strategy game set in a fantasy universe. It too will go up for free download from 20 February.

Epic Games Store has committed to offering free games every week for the forseeable future while it establishes itself as a major player against the long-standing king of PC gaming, Valve's Steam platform.

While Epic has courted some controversy through its aggressive approach to securing PC gaming exclusives for its platform, it's hard to argue against its continued distribution of top-notch free games.