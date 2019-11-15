8x8 launches free video conferencing solution

In order to help businesses and teams collaborate instantaneously without restrictions, 8x8 has launched a free, standalone version of 8x8 Video Meetings.

The company's new solution uses an intuitive interface to remove friction and enables users to schedule and start meetings effortlessly.

The free version of 8x8 Video Meetings also doesn't require registration and users won't have to download plugins or any software to use it.

Chief product officer at 8x8, Dejan Deklich explained why the company decided to launch a free, standalone version of its popular video conferencing software, saying:

“Since our inception, 8x8 has championed unlimited global connections from one 8x8 customer to another at no cost, and now we bring this same capability into the video communications space. With 8x8 Video Meetings, we designed a solution that simply works for the modern workforce. Through the free, standalone version, we’re democratising that seamless experience with one click. Whether you’re a small business reaching out to customers or prospects, or you’re an enterprise with a sizeable remote employee population requiring interactive collaboration, video is a powerful tool to achieve your business goals.”

8x8 Video Meetings

The free version of 8x8 Video Meetings is not a limited time free trial and users will have unlimited access to the full-functionality of the solution which includes HD video and audio as well as multi-user screen file sharing at no charge.

Users can simply start or join a meeting with the click of a button on any device. The free version of 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with Google Chrome, Firefox and other WebRTC enabled browsers. It can also be accessed via the 8x8 Video Meetings desktop app, the mobile app and through calendar plug-ins for an OS and device. The solution also works with video conferencing enabled rooms and huddle spaces through 8x8 Meeting Rooms.

The free version of 8x8 Video Meetings is available now in early access globally and interested users can check it out for themselves by visiting the company's website.