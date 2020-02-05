Best customer feedback tools in 2020

Gathering feedback from customers is a critical task for business. Understanding user behavior helps shape products and services while figuring out how to increase the all-important metric that is customer lifetime value.

Online marketing services and data analytics can only go so far – and businesses should seek out the best customer feedback tools available to gather rich qualitative data to really understand what makes customers tick.

That said, not all customer feedback tools are created equal. Find out which one would suit you the best below.

(Image credit: Typeform)

For more creative feedback tools

Eye-catching designs

Conversational tone

Live preview

Smart advancement

The best customer feedback tools are the ones that your users will actually fill out rather than closing after a nanosecond. And that's where Typeform's eye-catching form designs come into play. By getting creative with design and encouraging you to write questions in a conversational tone, Typeform helps to convey a sense of your brand personality in a way few other customer feedback tools can.

Handily, Typeform comes with a Live Preview mode for seeing changes in real-time, simple analytics for accessing quick insights, and a Logic Jump feature that makes each typeform smarter and more personal by advancing users to relevant questions.

(Image credit: Hotjar )

The inventive customer feedback tool

All-in-one solution

Visualize behavior

Conversion funnels

Form analysis

Used by companies such as Adobe, Shopify, and SurveyMonkey, Hotjar takes an inventive visual approach to customer feedback. Built for marketers, product managers, and UX designers, this all-in-one solution visualizes behavioral to help you understand what your users care about.

It does this through various types of heat maps - which help you identify how users are scrolling, moving, and clicking - and you can even choose to see exactly how your visitors are navigating your website through visitor recordings. Hotjar’s conversion funnels help you find where your visitors are dropping off, and in turn how you can reduce bounce rate.

Additionally, a nifty form analysis feature identifies fields that people are taking too long to fill, alongside feedback polls that illuminate the thinking behind users’ decisions.

(Image credit: Userbrain )

Feedback tools for testing website experiences

Easy to use

Fix website problems

Task monitoring

Used by companies including Spotify, Virgin, and Red Bull Mobile, Userbrain records visitors’ behavior to help identify and fix any problems they are having while browsing your website. Somebody could be having difficulty purchasing an item, for example, while another may be struggling trying to navigate forms on different pages.

The platform is easy to use, allowing you to set up different URLs for monitoring specific tasks. In a way, Userbrain is a great way to avoid having to recruit, manage, and pay to test participants for your website – instead, you get access to a worldwide pool of unbiased user test participants.

(Image credit: UserReport )

Widgets for surveys and customer feedback

Discover user aims

Survey and feedback widgets

Net promoter scores

Fix bugs

Sometimes finding out who your users are isn't enough; you also need to find out what they want to achieve to offer them the most appropriate products and services. Used by companies such as Toyota, Johnston Press, and TripAdvisor, UserReport can be deployed as an integrated part of a website or app and is based on two simple widgets – a survey and a feedback widget.

The former is a useful feature as it provides you with an NPS (or Net Promoter Score), which gives you a simple figure to represent how much your users like your offering (with users broken down into demographics). Feedback widgets, meanwhile, helps you collect ideas in order to fix bugs, something that can make it easy to prioritize features based on popularity.

(Image credit: GetSatisfaction )

The community customer feedback tool

Online customer community

Gather information

Help customers directly

Gamification features

GetSatisfaction lets you create an online customer community, which can be a great way to create friendly ways for visitors to engage and get faster answers to questions, provide consumer feedback, or gather information to make purchase decisions.

Among GetSatisfaction's features are the ability to deflect customer support cases while helping customers get faster answers to questions, and it makes it easy to assist customers with buying decisions through user-generated content.

It also makes it easy to embed gamification features which recognize and rewards community experts while motivating all community members to participate more often in conversations.

(Image credit: Revoo)

The review tool for customer feedback

Verified reviews

Existing customers only

Reliability and trust

If you want to let your website visitors know what your customers think about your product or service, then consider Revoo. It collects reviews, written on behalf of companies, that can only be submitted by people who have either made a purchase or experienced your software.

As such, it’s one of the best customer feedback tools for transparency and avoiding fake reviews. Revoo works by emailing customers who have purchased from you, then inviting them to submit a review. The company also asks about the purchase process, the service they received, and it gives people the option to join a pool of volunteers who answer questions from curious shoppers.

(Image credit: Loop )

The visual customer feedback tool

Screenshot plugin

Visual feedback

Online forums

Growing revenue and improving a product doesn't have to be an either-or situation, and Loop is a visual customer feedback tool that helps you do both.

This customer feedback management software includes a screenshot plug-in that integrates directly into your website, alongside an embedded forum that lets your website visitors vote on submitted feedback to drive strategic product decisions and help you catch bugs.

Handily, you will always be notified via email when somebody replies to comments, meaning that you can always - you guessed it - keep them in the loop.

(Image credit: Canny )

Organize customer feedbak in one place

Capture feedback

Informed decisions

14-day free trial

Used by companies such as Lyft and MongoDB, Canny is a platform used for capturing feedback in one organised place to inform your products decisions and build better products.

Available with a free 14-day trial, Canny uses a three-step process which allows you to collect feedback from important stakeholders, then plan your roadmap to show what's upcoming and in progress, before finally sharing updates with people to let them know that the features they care about are ready to use.

The fully fledged version starts at $50 per month for 100 tracked users, rising to $200 per month for 1,000 tracked users. If you require more uses than that you can also opt for a custom option that gives you unlimited tracked users and a dedicated account manager - plus a 99.9$ uptime SLA (or service level agreement).

(Image credit: Intercom )

Messaging platform for customer feedback

Real-time messaging

Chat bots

Rich insights

Free trial

Intercom is a real-time business messaging platform that helps companies drive loyalty and growth at every stage of the customer lifecycle. More than 30,000 companies use it - including Shopify, YCombinator and Atlassian. Its features include chat bots, which help to engage website visitors and increase paid conversion rates, which can be complemented by tailored onboarding and activation messages that help forge the 1:1 connections necessary to find value in products.

Additionally, Intercom sports real-time tools and rich insights that amplify teams and improve user engagement scores. Its lowest package can be trialed for free, and if you need more functionality, its Pro and Premium package provides additional features at further cost.

(Image credit: Clarabridge)

Social media feedback management

Multiple social media sources

Determine what customers want

Automated processing

Turning complexity into clarity is Clarabridge, which uses AI and machine learning to help make sense of the plethora of customer feedback submitted across multiple marketing channels. In a nutshell, it uses rules to determine what customers think and what they really want, which lets you automate processes while measuring things like effort, emotion and intent.

All customer feedback is gathered from a range of different sources and collated in a single place. In just one click, data connectors can then pull insights from all sorts of feedback, both solicited and unsolicited, to give a snapshot of the entire customer journey.