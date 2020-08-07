Zoom wants to make business meetings a bit more fun

Zoom has unveiled a new update which it believes can help business meetings be a little more entertaining.

The latest version of the popular video conferencing platform includes a host of new features aimed at making the meeting experience more fun, allowing users more freedom to personalize their appearance and settings.

The new Zoom additions include lighting sliders, image filters, reactions but also add more professional features such as noise cancellation and more control on presentations.

"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging," Zoom wrote in a blog post announcing the news. "The casual and fun elements that bring us together in the office seem to be missing from virtual meeting culture … until now."

"Zoom wants to empower you to feel your best in virtual meetings, express your individuality, and build moments of fun into your day with some new features that uplevel your video game."

The update brings a number of filters and lighting options, including sepia, black and white, and even pink. There's also a number of amusing animal and costume filters for moments when a bit of light-hearted relief is needed.

For those that need a quick video quality boost, there is now an automated option to improve your lighting options, as well as a "touch up my appearance" setting for when you need to look your best.

Probably more welcome is an improved noise cancellation feature that allows users to tune out background noise, and quick reactions to help you reply quickly without needing to unmute during a video call.

And perhaps most importantly for meetings themsleves, Zoom will now allow users to overlay their video over PowerPoint presentations, giving viewers a much more interactive experience.

For anyone that wants to keep their meetings professional, Zoom notes that you can disable meeting filters at the account, group, and user levels in the Zoom web portal.

The new Zoom update is available to download now.