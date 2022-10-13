Google Cloud will soon accept payment in cryptocurrency

By Will McCurdy
published

The service comes via a new partnership with Coinbase

An illustration of Bitcoin with a financial value graph
(Image credit: eToro)
Audio player loading…

Some Google Cloud customers will soon be able to pay for services using cryptocurrency, courtesy of a new partnership between Coinbase Commerce and the cloud hosting giant.

The feature is only set to be available for select blockchain-focused companies initially, but will be rolled out to more firms at a later date. 

The tie-up will offer support for payments in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including popular staples such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

The service is expected to become available in early 2023.

Coinbase partnership

Coinbase will facilitate the payments in exchange for a small cut of the transaction, similar to how a company like PayPal would. 

The partnership will also see Coinbase select Google Cloud as a strategic cloud provider to build its exchange and data services. 

Coinbase said it will use Google Cloud's compute platform to process blockchain data at scale, and enhance the global reach of its crypto services using Google's premium fiber-optic network.

Big Tech firms accepting payments via cryptocurrency is nothing particularly new in and of itself, Microsoft launched a scheme that allowed users to top up their Microsoft Store account with Bitcoin as far back as 2014, via a partnership with BitPay.

READ MORE:

> Google Cloud is cutting the price of some virtual machines

> Google Cloud launches AI-powered medical imaging platform

> Our guide to the best database software

It's not Google's first partnership in the world of blockchain either; the company recently partnered with SkyMavis, the creator of the popular NFT game Axie Infinity, to improve the security of its Ronin network following a high-profile attack.

The news seems to be considered a big win for Coinbase, as the crypto exchange's stock jumped 8.4% in trading immediately following the news.

It's also possible we'll be seeing more crypto integrations from Google in future. In January 2022, Google Cloud picked up PayPal executive Arnold Goldberg to lead its payments division, who then told Bloomberg (opens in new tab) "crypto is something we pay a lot of attention to".

  • Interested in changing your cloud provider? Check out our guide to the best cloud storage
Will McCurdy

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

See more Computing news