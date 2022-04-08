You can make the Xbox Series X a lot less noisy now

Audio player loading…

The new Xbox Series X update, which rolled out yesterday, includes a number of options to mute all system sound effects. It's perfect for those who may have auditory sensitivities or have grown sick of their Xbox making blips and wooshes when navigating the dashboard. You can even mute notification popup sounds.

If you’d like to turn off some of these noises, head to Settings > Volume & audio output > Additional options. From here, you can choose to mute navigation and notification sounds or pick between the two. You can also enable Mono output and choose to have the audio automatically mute when a headset is attached – an incredibly useful feature that was previously exclusive to PS5 and PS4.

These settings can also be accessed by heading to Settings > Accessibility > Audio and ticking your preferred options. If you’ve ever wanted to shush your Xbox Series X, then these settings will let you do just that.

Hey Xbox! Whether you have auditory sensitivities or just want to navigate the Xbox guide, dashboard and virtual keyboard silently, here's how to find the new "mute system sound effects" features that went out to everyone starting yesterday. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/T1jfnRVwS3April 7, 2022 See more

These new audio options aren’t the only features included in the latest Xbox Series X|S system update. You can now also switch between watching TV and playing a game simply by hitting the Xbox button on your controller if you enable the new HDMI-CEC functionality. That's particularly useful if you like to watch TV when waiting for a game to download or update and have a habit of misplacing your remote.

More features, more fun

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Miguel Lagoa)

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have received multiple updates since launch that have added new functionality and features for players to enjoy. Not only have the consoles become more environmentally friendly, but there have also been a number of quality of life improvements. That includes tweaks to how Quick Resume works, the addition of a night mode, and seeing Xbox Cloud Gaming roll out.

However, one thing a system update can’t fix is the accumulation of dust building up over time and clogging up the vents of your expensive console. If you haven’t checked your Xbox Series X's vents in a while, it might be worth taking a look to see what’s going on behind the scenes.

If you still haven't got your hands on Microsoft's console, there's some good news on that front too. The company appears to have overcome the Xbox Series X stock shortages that have plagued its flagship console since launch, though it's still not quite as readily available as we'd like.

The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, has fared far better in general when it comes to stock. The more affordable Xbox continues to be easy to buy and is certainly worth considering if you can't wait for an Xbox Series X. It is a true next-gen console after all, even if it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive bigger brother.