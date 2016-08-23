Top 5 tips for buying business PCs

Purchasing a desktop PC for a business, large or small, requires a heavy dose of common sense as well as a good knowledge of what makes the perfect desktop PC. You'll often encounter contradictory information as to what to do and when, and while there's a wealth of advice out there, few resources actually cover the steps we've highlighted here.

We'll look at all the factors you need to consider – from deciding how much to spend and what brands to trust, to what to do before and after the purchase, and, perhaps most importantly, when to pull the trigger. So let's get on and list the five things you need to bear in mind when buying a business PC.