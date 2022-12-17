Windows 11 gaming bug fix is now rolling out to everyone

Audio player loading…

Windows 11 was hit by an unfortunate bug in November which caused stuttering frame rates in some games with the 22H2 update, as you may be aware, but the issue has now been fully resolved by Microsoft (after the cure was implemented in testing last month).

Clearly everything went well with that testing process, as Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) flagged up that the rollout of the full fix to all affected Windows 11 users is now happening. So anyone previously affected by the block Microsoft put on the 22H2 update (or safeguard hold, as the software giant likes to call it) will be able to install the upgrade.

Microsoft observes (opens in new tab): “This issue was resolved in KB5020044 and the safeguard hold has been removed as of December 14, 2022. Please note, if there are no other safeguards that affect your device, it can take up to 48 hours before the update to Windows 11, version 22H2 is offered.”

So, while some may have had to wait a couple of extra days for the 22H2 update to be provided to their blocked PC, by the time you read this, it should have been offered up – or be ready for installation if you check for it under Windows Update.

Analysis: Full steam ahead with security tweaks and UI goodness

Obviously, it’s good news that the full fix has been implemented with no hold-ups, and the 22H2 update is now being piped to gamers who were affected by this nasty bug (and it hit some apps too, we shouldn’t forget, although Microsoft never actually clarified which ones).

Those folks can now benefit from the honing of the interface that 22H2 brings with it, including some important smoothing and changes to core elements of the UI in the latter case. Not to mention some work on the security side of things, with bolstered phishing protection for Microsoft Defender SmartScreen to pick out an example.

From what we can see going by reports on various online forums, it seems that there are satisfied customers noting that the fix did indeed work for them in terms of there being no more stuttering post-22H2 update, and these appear to be the majority (with the odd complaint still hanging about, though it’s possible that could be caused by other issues rather than this particular bug).