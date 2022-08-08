Watch Master Chief unleash hell on Doom Guy in God of War

Audio player loading…

Master Chief crosses the forbidden boundary to hop over to the PlayStation universe and step into the slightly smelly shoes of Kratos.

Since God of War landed on PC, it's been subject to the same hazing as all console titles that make the jump to the platform. And that includes falling victim to Thomas the Tank Engine curse, which is something we actually talked to the real Fat Controller about.

Another popular trend is to swap in console exclusive characters. So we can all marvel at the spectacle of seeing a familiar platform mascot prancing around in a game they have no business being in. Like this mod (opens in new tab) from Marcos RC that swaps out Kratos for Halo's Master Chief and pits him against Doom Guy in a series of epic battles. You can get a taste of the brutal beat-down in the bite-sized snippet below, courtesy of shesaidshewaslvl18 (opens in new tab):

Master of War

Marcos has created quite the collection of God of War mods, including swapping out Kratos for Shrek (opens in new tab), and popping him in a handful of snazzy little numbers. Like Jill Valentine's signature outfit (opens in new tab) and just straight up underwear (opens in new tab).

Marcos' YouTube channel (opens in new tab) is filled with videos showcasing their handiwork. Doom Guy and Master Chief's grudge match has spanned three videos, with the final, full-length, 17-minute bout available to watch here (opens in new tab). As a NSFW heads up, Freya is wearing a bikini that's defying the laws of physics to keep everything contained; yet simultaneously looks like it's about to fail in that endeavor at any second.

Thirsty Resident Evil Village fans may want to check out Lady Dimitrescu cosplaying as Velma Dinkley (opens in new tab) from Scooby Doo. If you're under 18, I'd advise caution as Marcos' patreon page is age restricted. And while the content pales compared to what you might otherwise be freely able to access in this day and age, it's not suitable for you. So browse responsibly.

If Doom mods are more your style, the cute cat from Stray has been modded in to the game in place of Doom Guy. And there's already a ton of Stray mods, although we've yet to see Doom Guy or Thomas the Tank Engine make an appearance. Which is as unusual as it is disappointing, but will no doubt be remedied soon enough.