Up to 50,000 bonus miles and $500 credit with Delta's new credit card offers

If you're a fan of using credit cards to make the most out of your big ticket tech purchases (or any other shopping, for that matter) then the latest offers from Delta are well worth your attention.

The air line is going big on bonuses on its latest limited-time credit card offers. Delta's so-called SkyMiles cards from American Express are all about racking up the points, placing them among the best credit cards for travel out there right now. The big focus is on air miles, with up to 50,000 available depending on what card you opt for - with the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express offering the most tempting perks.

Looking for a perk other than just air miles? This pair of Delta Amex cards are also offering pure statement credit on top of the travel rewards. There's up to $500 available, which will be reduced from the amount you owe on your credit card statement (so long as you make a purchase directly with Delta within the first three months).

You can see Delta's duo of new credit cards below, and click on the links to learn more about each one and to apply. But you'll need to be quick, as this limited time offer is only around until August 15.

Delta's new American Express credit cards for travel

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

50,000 bonus miles | Up to $500 statement credit | $195 annual fee Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to a generous $500 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months. Plus, it's 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Offer ends on August 15

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

30,000 bonus miles | Up to $300 statement credit | $0 introductory annual fee for the first year then $95 The Gold lets you earn 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and up to a decent $300 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months. Plus, like with the Platinum, you get double miles on purchases made directly with Delta. Offer ends on August 15

Do I really need a credit card?

Honestly, it entirely depends on your circumstances. If, for example, you've been eyeing up a new laptop or iPhone XS Max for a while now and know that you can afford to buy it, then a credit card is a great way to get a little something back from your big purchase. Especially if you pay off your balance immediately.

But if you're trying to buy something that's actually beyond your budget and the only way you can afford it is by using a credit card, it's probably a bad idea. The only thing that's really good for is getting you saddled with debt that you can't clear and potentially harsh interest rates to make things even worse.

