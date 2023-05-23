Total War: PHARAOH will be released this year

The strategy game veterans at Creative Assembly have unveiled their latest title: Total War: Pharaoh.

The upcoming title is set in Ancient Egypt during the Bronze Age Collapse – a tumultuous era that would see the decline of a large number of Mediterranian civilizations, including Egypt itself.

True to the Total War formula, Total War: Pharaoh will boast dynamic real-time battles within a framework of turn-based empire management. The goal, as you might expect, is to “rise above your adversaries and become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh”. Grounded in real-world history, it looks like the fantastical battles of Total War: Warhammer 3 will be taking a backseat to grounded, pseudo-historical conflicts.

Slated to arrive in October 2023, the game is set to include eight factions at launch, hailing from three different cultures: the Egyptians themselves, the Cannanites and the Hittite Empire. The three groups were major players in the region; their power struggles proving instrumental in determining the course of ancient history.

The Egyptian factions include those loyal to Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, and the Amenmesse while subjects of both Bay and Irsu are represented amongst the Canaanites. Hittite players will be able to choose between followers of Kurunta or Suppiluliuma.

Unbarred are its gates

Total War: Pharaoh will be released for PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store and will be available in three forms : the base game, the Deluxe Edition, and the Dynasty Edition.

The Deluxe Edition will net you a copy of the digital soundtrack as well as access to the first DLC Faction Pack, while the Dynasty Edition includes the first three Faction Packs, the DLC Campaign Pack, and the digital soundtrack. Both special editions also come with the base game.

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Those who pre-order will also be treated to an Early Access Weekend before release, as well as a pair of cosmetic packs. There will also be a physical edition, available at select retail outlets.

Though the trailer gives little away as to what we might expect from Creative Assembly’s latest, it’s exciting to see the studio take a crack at ancient Egypt, even if it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to play as the beetle. With any luck, this upcoming offering might find itself amongst the best strategy games on the market.