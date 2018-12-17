Top Tech Conferences: The Ultimate B2B tech events and show guide for 2019

For information about adding your event to this list and featured listing opportunities please contact mike.moore@futurenet.com.

Love it or loathe it, events and conferences are often where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to decide on the future of the industry.

Ironically, technology itself has accelerate the demise of some massive tech events (like Comdex) but the result is that the remaining ones are more focused, alive and bustling than ever before.

TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal have joined forces with the tech B2B PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events, conferences and happenings.

January 8th- 11th 2019, Las Vegas, USA

For 50 years, CES has been the launch pad for new innovation and technology that has changed the world. Held in Las Vegas every year, it is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies and where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Why attend? More than 3800 of the biggest tech firms exhibiting.

January 24th-27th, London

Bett is the first industry show of the year in the education technology landscape, bringing together the global education community to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, as well as the role technology and innovation plays in enabling all educators and learners to thrive.

Why attend? Over 850 leading companies, 103 exciting new edtech start ups and over 34,700 attendees (131 countries represented) will all be present.

February 25th - 28th Barcelona

The world's biggest mobile trade show marks another year in Barcelona with a stellar line-up of speakers and exhibitors.

Why attend? Over 2,300 exhibitors will gather in Barcelona to showcase the newest technologies and most innovative products available. Take your place among the companies that are shaping the connected future.

March 4th-8th, San Francisco

RSA Conference 2019returns to San Francisco - take this opportunity to learn about new approaches to info security, discover the latest technology and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

Why attend? Hands-on sessions, keynotes and informal gatherings allow you to tap into a smart, forward-thinking global community that will inspire and empower you.

April 16th & 17th, Dublin

Building world-class software products is hard. At INDUSTRY you will see how others manage product in different environments, from fast-paced startups to complex large enterprises.

Why attend? Over 3 days, 400 attendees from over 30 countries will learn from renowned product leaders and share the latest methods, tools, and frameworks that they use to build, launch and scale world-class software products.

May 1st-2nd, London

Now in its eighth year, over two days visitors to Accountex will have the opportunity to gain insights from over 250 top exhibitors and immerse themselves in accounting expertise with a programme of over 250 keynotes and seminars delivered by leading industry experts.

Why attend? Following a record-breaking attendance of almost 8,000 visitors at last year’s show, Accountex will be taking it up a level for 2019 with 10% more floor space, giving exhibiting companies even more room to showcase their latest accounting innovations.

May 14th-15th, Berlin

Innovative strategies, forward-looking developments and new perspectives in dealing with complex data centers are the topics of OSDC.

Why attend? The international conference is especially adapted to experienced administrators and architects. Get in touch with international OS-experts. Benefit from their comprehensive experience, learn about the current developments and gain the latest know-how for your daily practice.

October 6th-10th, 2019

Join attendees from 120+ countries and global media outlets in unpacking the big conversations and latest solutions around AI, blockchain, robotics, cloud and other mega trends.

Why attend? GITEX takes you on a multi-sensory experience of Future Urbanism across 21 halls with 4,000 exhibitors across 24 sectors.