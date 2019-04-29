The role of IT in the cloud era

Sure, let me begin by putting our user conferences into context. At ManageEngine, we’ve always strived to counter the incumbent IT management providers and huge software companies, such as IBM, HP and others. Those companies traditionally have put customers through overly extensive sales calls before they could use their products. We felt it didn’t need to be that complex and could be more transparent. One of our key differentiators has become our ability to give the customer the product to try it out and see if it worked for their team and organizations. This has worked so well that we’ve built a fairly large business without needing to talk to customers directly. They can simply go to our website, download products and even pay online.

What we figured out was that we were missing valuable interaction with our customers. We knew there was a lot of meaningful reasons to talk face-to-face. As such, we kicked off our user conferences 10 years ago. It was amazing and enlightening for us. To this day, the user conferences gives us a chance to meet with customers, understand how they are using our products, learn first-hand about their challenges and use this to guide the development of our product lines.

These events also provide our customers with the ability to learn who we are as a company, culturally what we stand for and discover all the elements that make us unique compared to most technology companies. We are truly focused on customers first. Profits are important, but customers are paramount. We make it a point not to overcharge for our services or lock customers into large, overpriced contracts. We want customers attending our events to understand how passionate our team is, have a chance to network with peers and learn industry best practices to further their own careers.

This year, we’re working with our customers to address today’s most prominent IT challenges, including IT’s role in the cloud era, best practices for digital transformation and the related issues that apply to their jobs in ITSM, log management, password management, and many more.