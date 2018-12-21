The future of cloud computing in 2019

The short answer is yes. While there’s a lot of excitement around its many applications, the cloud is still – relatively speaking – in its infancy. We’re still, as an industry, defining what the cloud is, what it looks like, how to use it, etc. That’s where consultancies can easily slot in and demonstrate value. As the cloud increases its popularity, I expect consultancies will see a parallel influx, as they will help organizations evaluate how and where to use the cloud. Smaller consultancies will most likely gain favor in localized markets, while large firms like Accenture and McKinsey will continue to expand their capabilities in the industry accordingly.

Gartner predicts the worldwide public cloud services market will from $246.8 billion in 2017 to $287.8 billion this year and reach $383 billion by 2020. Meanwhile, IDC says the rate of cloud computing spending has been growing at 4.5 times the rate of IT spending since 2009 and is expected to grow more than 6 times the rate of IT spending from 2015 through 2020. The only way to sustain that growth is with cloud consultancies because, truthfully, many organizations – at any size – aren’t fluent in the cloud. They don’t understand the landscape, or perhaps don’t know which workloads are better supported in the cloud vs. on premise. As proof, the IDC says that more than 40 percent of companies have moved workloads back from the cloud.