Super cheap RTX gaming laptop deals start at just $699 at Dell today

This week, Dell's just launched a new wave of gaming laptop deals that includes three superb options for those on a budget - all of which are selling out quickly.

First up is this Dell G15 for $749.99 (was $1,218) - probably the best value choice out of the three if you can afford it. With an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this one's both packing in a respectable GPU for the money and components that are really up to date. Of course, as a mid-range model, it still won't max out every game at 1080p, but for the money, it's one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen for a while.

Another great choice is this lower-end Dell G15 for $699.99 (was $1,218). This one's packing in the same graphics card, RAM, and SSD as the more expensive version above but slightly drops the price by having an older Intel Core i5-10500H processor. If we're honest, this component is almost as fast as its 11th gen counterpart, so it's still a very good buy. For our money, we'd rather spend that $50 more to get the newer CPU, but it's a close second and a good option if the first sells out.

Finally, we've got this baseline Dell G15 for $599.99 (was $1,018), which is going to be the machine of choice for those who are really on a budget. With a GTX 1650 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you're not getting world-beating specs by any stretch of the imagination, but it'll run most games at 1080p if you're willing to tweak the settings. For games like Minecraft or Fortnite, it's not a bad choice.

Outside the US? Check out today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

This week's best gaming laptop deals at Dell

