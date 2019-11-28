Sony PS4 controllers are under $40 thanks to these Black Friday discounts

Tired of your current PlayStation 4 controller? Whether you're after a second to connect to your console to play multiplayer, you want a different design to match with your lounge or you want to replace a broken controller, DualShock 4 controllers are now at their lowest price for a while.

Black Friday has seen the price of a lot of official PlayStation controllers drop down to $38.99 at Walmart, and slightly more at a variety of retailers including Best Buy.

Click through on the link below and you'll have the choice of a wide variety of designs and colors including Rose Gold, Purple, Midnight Blue, Metallic Copper, Alpine Green and a variety of camouflage options as well.

DualShock 4 controllers: $64.99 $38.99 at Walmart

Whether you want to get a few extra controllers for your console or want a DualShock 4 for PC or mobile, this deal makes all of them more affordable. A huge assortment of colors and designs are on sale too with color choices such as Midnight Blue, Steel Black and Gold on offer.View Deal

Not in the US? You'll find the best Sony DualShock 4 prices below: