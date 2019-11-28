Some of the best PS4 games are all under $10 in amazing Black Friday price cut

Some Black Friday deals are just OK, and others can easily blow your socks off with their great discounts - these PS4 game deals as part of the Amazon Black Friday sales are in that latter category.
You can now pick up a range of the best PS4 exclusive titles for only $9.99 each, reduced from $19.99. That's less than $10, less than you'd spend on a decent meal out, and a fantastic price for some of the best games out right now.
This Black Friday gaming sale includes God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Nioh and more, so if you're an avid gamer that needs to flesh out their library, or you just see a game here you wanted to play, these are fantastic prices and you should jump at the deals.
Black Friday PS4 game deals
God of War: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
God of War is one of the most popular exclusive games available on PS4, and now you can play it yourself for less than $10. We could be seeing a sequel soon, so get yourself on this great deal to prepare.View Deal
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Get yourself the complete edition of one of the PS4's most distinctive exclusives, Horizon Zero Dawn, for this fantastic low price. Like God of War, we're expecting a successor to this any day now, so make sure you're caught up on the world by grabbing this great game in the Black Friday sales.
View Deal
Gran Turismo Sport: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
This is the only sports game you'll pick up at the new sub-$10 price tag on Amazon, so you should race to get it if you like your motorsports.
View Deal
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
This is a spin-off to the hugely popular Uncharted series that was equally critically acclaimed, although perhaps didn't see as much audience recognition. If you're a fan of action or adventure games, this half price deal is a bargain.
View Deal
The Last of Us Remastered: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
One of the most popular PS3 games of all time was swiftly remastered for PS4, and now you can play it for super cheap. A sequel is just around the corner too, so now is the perfect time to get on board with the franchise.
View Deal
Nioh: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
If you like Dark Souls-style games, then Nioh is a gem you may have missed - but thankfully you can grab it for less than $10 now! Bear in mind, PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick this game up for free until December 3, so don't buy it if you don't need to.
View Deal
Infamous Second Son: PlayStation 4 |
$19.99 $9.99
This was one of the PS4 launch titles, but it's still pretty popular, which is why it's taken so long to go down in price to less than $10. It's a super superhero game that's expected to sell out quick.
View Deal
Not in the US? Here are the best prices on some of these PS4 games in your region.
