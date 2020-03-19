Sharjah launches first edition of accelerator programme for startups

In a bid to transform Sharjah into capital for education, art and culture, and innovation, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has launched the first edition of the accelerator programme aimed at bringing startups across the MENA region towards the fourth industrial revolution.

SRTI Park has joined forces with Barrabes.biz, an innovation consultancy in Spain, to enable local and regional entrepreneurs as well as global startups to scale up their businesses through education, mentorship, and financing provided by the SRTI Park ecosystem and network.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said that the programme is aimed at developing and managing an innovation ecosystem within a free zone that promotes research and development and supports the triple helix collaboration among the industry, government, and academia.

The programme focuses on attracting innovative early-stage businesses in the following areas - smart construction management, smart materials, green building, modularisation/prefabrication, building information modelling, additive manufacturing, connected infrastructures and connected ecosystems. “The launch of the programme, at the time of Covid-19 outbreak and economic slowdown, will provide some businesses with some form of a stimulus package,” Al Mahmoudi said.

Moreover, he said that the Park aims to position Sharjah to lead at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and establish its position as a key manufacturing hub while up-skilling the workforce of Sharjah and beyond.

Luis Martín, president of Barrabes.biz, said that Sharjah will become a testbed for fostering advanced technologies within the industrial and manufacturing field.

Successful applicants for the four-month acceleration programme, which started from March 1st, will participate in a ‘selection day’ to be held in mid-June and the eight selected start-ups will get the support they need to pilot, scale, adapt and establish real relationships with UAE’s top corporates through a process of co-creating solutions to address the specific needs of partners.

Al Mahmoudi said the programme will provide teams with over $300,000 worth of acceleration and exclusive business growth services, including living and workspace expenses.

Furthermore, he said the winners will get grant funding, an official entity in SRTI Park, office space at SRTI Park, and exclusive access to SRTI Park’s global network.

