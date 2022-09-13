Recycle your old phone at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022

Audio player loading…

With sustainability more important than ever, the Mobile Industry Awards is proud to announce a new scheme for our 2022 edition.

In partnership with Sky Zero, the Mobile Phone Museum and Genuine Solutions, attendees to the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards will be able to bring along their old smartphones to recycle at the event.

Attendees will be able to drop off their old devices at multiple points at the Awards, where they will be collected and recycled.

We encourage our attendees to "Bring Your Old Phones" and do your bit for the planet!

Launched in 2020 by Ben Wood and Matt Chatterley, the Mobile Phone Museum (opens in new tab) currently has over 2,400 individual models from more than 2,000 different brands.

The team will be showing off a collection of some of its most iconic devices at the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards as we celebrate a landmark year.

Celebrating our 20th year in 2022, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

Taking place on 22nd September 2022 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London, the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 is the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.