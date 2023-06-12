Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown footage showcases the stylish new combat

Originally announced at Summer Games Fest, Ubisoft's new deep dive into Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown highlights the new protagonist's abilities and combat prowess.

In an old-school move, the latest in the long-running action platformer series takes things back to the 2D plain and dials up the aggression and speed of the combat tenfold. The new prince has no chill, and that's evidenced in a brutal boss-rush-like encounter highlighted in the extended reveal. We're likely to see more on this upcoming game which debuts on January 18, 2024.

The most exciting thing about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the Metroidvania approach to level design. It looks truly thrilling and should be a great time when it comes out at the start of next year.

The Prince of Persia series hasn't made a return to the old-school 2D formula in many years, which makes The Lost Crown stand out especially. The last time this perspective was used was with The Prince of Persia: The Fallen King which debuted on Nintendo DS back in 2008. It's been well over 10 years, and even longer if you only count mainline entries, which this was not.

The series made a name for itself back in the late 1980s for its excellent animations, immersive world, and challenging gameplay, and it looks as though this upcoming title is making good on that legacy. The franchise went 3D with the popular Sands of Time trilogy, a trend that continued through to the 2008 reboot and continued for many sequels afterward. Now, having an old-school approach with today's technology and direction looks to breathe new life into the saga.

