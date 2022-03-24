Pokémon Go April Community Day: Stufful, event bonuses, and more revealed

Audio player loading…

The Pokémon Go April Community meet-up has been revealed, and Niantic has a lot in store for the upcoming in-person event.

Taking place on April 23 across three hours, the next Pokémon Go Community Day will introduce a new pocket monster to the game, an event bundle, and the usual slate of bonus buffs.

As the event's official blog post details, Fighting Pokémon Stufful is making its debut as part of the game’s current Alola Season of content. You’ll have a higher chance of spotting the bear-like critter during the event, as well as a higher likelihood of bagging a shiny version.

As with past Community Days, you’ll be able to bag the exclusive Stufful Special Research story for $1 (around £0.75 / AU$1.33), event bonuses will grant you extra XP, and a free event bundle will be available in the game’s online shop.

The three-hour event will run from 2pm to 5pm local time. That pivots from the six-hour Community Days that were introduced in response to the pandemic, something not all fans are happy with.

Find the full details of the Pokémon Go April Community Day below.

Pokémon Go April Community Day full details

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Stufful

The Alola Pokémon Stufful is coming to the game for the first time. It'll appear more frequently in the wild during the event, and if you evolve one into a Bewear during that time or up to two hours after the event ends, your new pocket monster will know the Charge Attack Drain Punch ability. You’ll need 400 Stufful Candy to evolve the critter.

Special Research Story

You can pay $1 (roughly £0.75 / AU$1.33) to unlock Strong Stuff, a Stufful-themed Special Research story.

Event bonuses

Plenty of buffs and perks will be activated for players across the event. They include:

3× Catch XP

2× Catch Candy

2× chance to receive Stufful XL Candy from catching Stufful

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

1 extra special trade can be made during the event and two hours after the event (maximum of 2 for the day)

Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 50% less Stardust

Group Play Bonuses

As in other Community Days, you’ll be rewarded for working with other Trainers. If sufficient Pokémon are caught from a Lure, a 4x XP bonus will activate in the vicinity around that Pokéstop.

Event Bundles

You’ll be able to pick up a bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls for free in the game’s shop. Or, you can splash 850 PokéCoins on 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass.

Stickers

Visit PokéStops or open gifts from Pokémon Go’s in-shop to earn event-specific stickers, too.