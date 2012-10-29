Lumia 920, 820 and Windows Phone 8X arrive at AT&T in November

Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 is officially upon us, and with its debut comes the onslaught of smartphones carrying the new OS to market.

AT&T is among the three U.S. carriers taking WP8 under its wing - the other two being T-Mobile and Verizon.

AT&T will carry the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820, both by Nokia, and the Windows Phone 8X, an HTC handset.

Both phones will go on sale sometime in November.

Pricing, Microsoft assured, will be made available in the coming weeks.

8X all around

AT&T will host the Windows Phone 8X along with its carrier compatriots.

T-Mobile plans to bring the device to its shelves for $199 after a $50 mail-in-rebate.

The 8X hits T-Mo Nov. 14, so whether AT&T follows suit or decides to march to the beat of its own Windows Phone 8 drum, we should know soon enough.

For its part, Verizon also plans to carry the 8X for $199 on a two-year contract "by Thanksgiving."

Via Microsoft