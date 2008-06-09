3 extends Skype Mobile offers

UK mobile operator 3 has extended its Skype Mobile service, offering cheap-as-chips new tariffs aimed squarely at freelancers, the self-employed and small business users.

The new mobile Skype for business offering is ideal for those who make regular calls to business colleagues and contacts abroad, either on Skype or to 3 mobile customers in other countries.

3’s new plans, called Business Mix and match, offers plans starting from £12.77 + VAT per month and offer 300 minutes anytime any network, 300 free 3-to-3 minutes, free Skype-to-Skype calls, free voicemail and free MSN Instant Messenger.

Extra bonuses

Additionally, 3 is set to offer a 25 percent discount to those who sign up to a two-year contracts, with plenty of extra bonuses like 2000 3-to-3 minutes, 1000 UK texts or 2000 UK landline minutes.

It’s a great offering – particularly if you are making lots of Skype to Skype calls, or plan to try to make more use of the service in future to slash those nasty monthly phone bills right back.