One of the best space games is now free on Epic Games store

Epic Games store offers fans a free game every week; this time, we’re spoilt for choice. On the one hand, the marvelous Kerbal Space Program is up for grabs. But if stars and spaceships aren’t your things, then there’s also Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice on offer as well. Both games will be free between January 5 and January 12, 2023.

I, for one, couldn’t be happier with both of these games. Despite encouragement from friends, I have never had the chance to play Kerbal Space Program, so I’m glad this is an offer I can’t refuse. My weekend plans are set. The Epic Games Store continues to deliver some top freebies even into the new year.

Even if you don’t plan on playing these games any time soon, you may as well get them while they’re on offer and keep them for a time when you want to launch little green men into the space abyss.

New year, new free games. Head to the Store to grab Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice for FREE this week!

Kerbals galor

Kerbal Space Program is a brilliantly chaotic game that allows you to take on your wildest space-focused dreams. That is if those dreams take charge of the space program for an alien race and launch them into the deep darkness like your own little NASA.

You build spaceships that use accurate physics simulations to pilot them on missions. You can land on the moon, explore distant planets, and build expansive bases and space stations. The only problem is that the lives of these hard-working extraterrestrials are in your hands. One slip-up and you’ll send your green employees to an early grave. No one likes a lawsuit, so it can be a daunting task to take on all the responsibilities that Kerbal Space Program offers.

Aiko’s best choice

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

The other terrific free option is Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice. This is an expansion to Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun. This real-time tactics game follows a powerful Shogun who seizes power over all of Japan and hires five specialists to help enforce peace with their skills in assassination, espionage, and sabotage.

Aiko’s Choice follows the main character Aiko more closely as she is forced to encounter the ghosts of her past and team up with her assassin friends to combat an ever-encroaching sense of doom.

This expansion features three fully-fledged main missions, so there’s a good amount to sink your teeth into, given the opportunity.