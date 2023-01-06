One of the best space games is now free on Epic Games store

By Elie Gould
published

Shoot for the stars

Kerbal floating in space
(Image credit: Private Division )
Audio player loading…

Epic Games store offers fans a free game every week; this time, we’re spoilt for choice. On the one hand, the marvelous Kerbal Space Program is up for grabs. But if stars and spaceships aren’t your things, then there’s also Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice on offer as well. Both games will be free between January 5 and January 12, 2023. 

I, for one, couldn’t be happier with both of these games. Despite encouragement from friends, I have never had the chance to play Kerbal Space Program, so I’m glad this is an offer I can’t refuse. My weekend plans are set. The Epic Games Store continues to deliver some top freebies even into the new year. 

Even if you don’t plan on playing these games any time soon, you may as well get them while they’re on offer and keep them for a time when you want to launch little green men into the space abyss. 

See more

Kerbals galor 

Kerbal Space Program is a brilliantly chaotic game that allows you to take on your wildest space-focused dreams. That is if those dreams take charge of the space program for an alien race and launch them into the deep darkness like your own little NASA. 

You build spaceships that use accurate physics simulations to pilot them on missions. You can land on the moon, explore distant planets, and build expansive bases and space stations. The only problem is that the lives of these hard-working extraterrestrials are in your hands. One slip-up and you’ll send your green employees to an early grave. No one likes a lawsuit, so it can be a daunting task to take on all the responsibilities that Kerbal Space Program offers. 

Aiko’s best choice  

Edo Japan

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

The other terrific free option is Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice. This is an expansion to Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun. This real-time tactics game follows a powerful Shogun who seizes power over all of Japan and hires five specialists to help enforce peace with their skills in assassination, espionage, and sabotage. 

Aiko’s Choice follows the main character Aiko more closely as she is forced to encounter the ghosts of her past and team up with her assassin friends to combat an ever-encroaching sense of doom.

This expansion features three fully-fledged main missions, so there’s a good amount to sink your teeth into, given the opportunity. 

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending her free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for her student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokemon. The video games came later, but it was the trading card game that caught her eye and led to Elie owning an extensive playing card collection (She would tell you how many are PSA 10, but she doesn’t want to get robbed). 


When it’s not Pokemon it's got to be horror. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on her list to play. This is all despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased – so horror games aren’t always the most enjoyable experience. 


But really, anything weird and wonderful is right up her street. She loves to find new games and cool indie devs. Just make sure not to ask her anything about SCP if you want to get home for dinner.

See more Gaming news