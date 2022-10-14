Nvidia drops a new Game Ready Driver, and it’s not just for the RTX 4090

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s new Game Ready Driver is now available to download following the RTX 4090 launch on October 12, and is intended to unlock the full potential of the beastly graphics card. The new driver doesn’t just add support for your hefty new GPU, but offers performance enhancements for RTX 3000 series cards as well.

This is an important update for those of us unwilling to replace our current beloved graphics card - or those holding out a while longer until they can scoop up the RTX 4090 (which has sold out nearly everywhere - check out our where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4090 live blog for stock alerts). On the Nvidia website (opens in new tab) the driver is specified to improve performance for the RTX 3000 series graphics cards, but we presume these benefits will stretch across to the RTX 2000 series as well.

The driver introduces DLSS 3, which Nvidia claims will multiply performance on the RTX 40 series cards four times over. So far there have been over 35 DLSS 3 games that have been announced, including F1 22, Gotham Nights, and A Plague Tale: Requiem. Not all of these will be enabled with DLSS 3 compatibility immediately, though.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Analysis: Nvidia isn’t forgetting owners of older GPUs

However, owners of previous generation cards won’t be out of the loop, and the new driver will allow you to play these DLSS 3 games with DLSS 2 Super Resolution (the new name Nvidia has given to the tech that now precedes DLSS 3). The Game Ready Driver will get your setup ready for newly released DLSS-capable games, as well as the upcoming titles with DLSS that are right around the corner.

It’s good to see that the Game Ready Driver is available across multiple generations of Nvidia’s GPU architecture, and equips everyone with launch support for anticipated releases. You can update your drivers to the Game Ready 522.25 WHQL driver through GeForce Experience, or by downloading them directly from Nvidia’s website (opens in new tab).