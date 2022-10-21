Multicloud security issues are plaguing businesses everywhere

Audio player loading…

Multi-cloud setups have become pivotal in organizations of all shapes and sizes, but many are finding that they're difficult to secure properly, leaving them exposed to breaches that leak large amounts of sensitive data to malicious third parties.

That's according to “Application Security in a Multi-Cloud World”. the latest report from cybersecurity experts Radware,

Surveying 269 senior executives, DevOps leaders, and seniors in other security roles, the company found that despite its popularity, 70% aren’t confident in their ability to properly secure both on-prem and multi-cloud (opens in new tab) environments.

Cyberattacks on the rise

More than two-thirds (69%) confirmed experiencing either a data breach or similar data exposure, due to multi-cloud security configuration issues.

The report also claims that enterprise cyberattacks are occurring quite often to the same companies.

More than half of the respondents said their companies regularly experience bot attacks (20% suffer them on a weekly basis), or application attacks (30% also on a weekly basis).

Drilling deeper into how businesses might protect themselves better, Radware found that more than half (51%) of the respondents said quality cloud protection is lacking.

Simply put, the tools currently at their disposal are inadequate when it comes to blocking, preventing, or mitigating cyberattacks in a multi-cloud environment.

The respondents said that they would also appreciate centralized security visibility across different security platforms.

Radware's not the only firm raising concerns about securing the multi-cloud. Earlier in 2022, Thales published their own cloud security report, "The Challenges of Data Protection in a Multicloud World", in which almost half (45%) of businesses were found to have experienced a cloud-based data breach, or failed an security audit, in the past 12 months.

It also found that a quarter (26%) have experienced an increase in malware attacks, and ransomware attacks against their endpoints since 2021, while a fifth (19%) have spotted more phishing and whaling than a year ago.

The cloud may be getting more complex, but businesses continue to rely on it to facilitate hybrid work environments amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, businesses are turning their attention towards finding robust cybersecurity, encryption, and key management solutions.

(Image credit: laymanzoom / Shutterstock)

In October 2022, security analysts Gartner published a forecast predicting that IT expenditure would be seen as immune to cost cuts through 2023, despite the recession.

A rise in cyberattacks certainly offers a convincing argument for why business tech stacks should survive cost cuts, whatever the economic outlook.

Check out our list of the best firewalls (opens in new tab) right now

Via: VentureBeat (opens in new tab)