Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 release date and what's being added
Here's what to expect from Season 5
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are about to enter Season 5, which by the looks of things, is the biggest update to the games for a while. Not only will there be new maps, Operators and weapons, but there's even an upcoming event that will reveal Call of Duty 2023, and what's next for the blockbuster shooter franchise.
There's a fair bit being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season 5, with new modes looking to shake up playlists, and weapons being introduced to refresh the game's meta. There's also some familiar faces being added as part of a Celebration of Hip Hop event, and several changes to the way the main battle Royale mode in Warzone 2 works.
Here's the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 release date, as well as some info on what's been added. After the season launches, we'll likely get some more info on patch notes and updates. Once we do, we'll add it here.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 - cut to the chase
- What is it? The fifth Season of content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
- When does it come out? August 2, 2023
- What's being added? New maps, weapons, Operators and in-game events
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 release date
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 will launch on August 2, 2023 at 9AM PT on all platforms. Shortly before this time, servers will go down, with a large update required to experience the new season.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 - what's being added?
Given that Season 5 is adding content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 simultaneously, we've split up the new features below. Here's what's being added to Modern Warfare 2:
- Multiplayer Maps: Punta Mar (6v6), Strike (6v6), ORC - Zone 1 (6v6), Lounge (Gunfight), Canal (Gunfight)
- Modes: Havoc, Big Capture the Flag, Gunfight Variants
- Events: Faction Showdown (8/4 - 8/16) Vehicle Challenge Event (in-Season), Camo Challenge Event (in-Season)
- New Weapons: FR Advancer (AR), Carrack .300 (SN), M13C (AR), New Handgun, New SMG
- Battle Pass: Shadow Company Themed Skins, Blackcell Upgrade
- 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration: Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Daily Login Rewards
- New Operators: Oz, Graves, Mila, Velikan, Mace
And now, here's what's being added to Warzone 2 as part of Season 5:
- Gameplay Features: Dirt Bike, MRAP, Champion's Quest
- Modes: Fort Resurgence, Armored Royale
- Events: Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event
- DMZ: Disguise, Battle Revive, Scuba O2 Mask, Revive Box, New Missions and Urgents
- New Weapons: FR Advancer (AR), Carrack .300 (SN), M13C (AR), New Handgun, New SMG
- Battle Pass: Shadow Company Themed Skins, Blackcell Upgrade
- 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration: Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Daily Login Rewards
- New Operators: Oz, Graves, Mila, Velikan, Mace
When is the Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event?
The main event for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is undoubtedly the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event. So far we only know that this event will arrive 'In-Season'. Here's the event description from the Season 5 announcement blog post:
'Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.'
That's all you need to know about Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more on shooting games, here's our picks for the best FPS games around.
