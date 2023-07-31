Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 release date and what's being added

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are about to enter Season 5, which by the looks of things, is the biggest update to the games for a while. Not only will there be new maps, Operators and weapons, but there's even an upcoming event that will reveal Call of Duty 2023, and what's next for the blockbuster shooter franchise.

There's a fair bit being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season 5, with new modes looking to shake up playlists, and weapons being introduced to refresh the game's meta. There's also some familiar faces being added as part of a Celebration of Hip Hop event, and several changes to the way the main battle Royale mode in Warzone 2 works.

Here's the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 release date, as well as some info on what's been added. After the season launches, we'll likely get some more info on patch notes and updates. Once we do, we'll add it here.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 - cut to the chase

What is it? The fifth Season of content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The fifth Season of content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 When does it come out? August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023 What's being added? New maps, weapons, Operators and in-game events

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 will launch on August 2, 2023 at 9AM PT on all platforms. Shortly before this time, servers will go down, with a large update required to experience the new season.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 - what's being added?

(Image credit: Activision)

Given that Season 5 is adding content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 simultaneously, we've split up the new features below. Here's what's being added to Modern Warfare 2:

Multiplayer Maps: Punta Mar (6v6), Strike (6v6), ORC - Zone 1 (6v6), Lounge (Gunfight), Canal (Gunfight)

Punta Mar (6v6), Strike (6v6), ORC - Zone 1 (6v6), Lounge (Gunfight), Canal (Gunfight) Modes: Havoc, Big Capture the Flag, Gunfight Variants

Havoc, Big Capture the Flag, Gunfight Variants Events: Faction Showdown (8/4 - 8/16) Vehicle Challenge Event (in-Season), Camo Challenge Event (in-Season)

Faction Showdown (8/4 - 8/16) Vehicle Challenge Event (in-Season), Camo Challenge Event (in-Season) New Weapons: FR Advancer (AR), Carrack .300 (SN), M13C (AR), New Handgun, New SMG

FR Advancer (AR), Carrack .300 (SN), M13C (AR), New Handgun, New SMG Battle Pass: Shadow Company Themed Skins, Blackcell Upgrade

Shadow Company Themed Skins, Blackcell Upgrade 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration: Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Daily Login Rewards

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Daily Login Rewards New Operators: Oz, Graves, Mila, Velikan, Mace

And now, here's what's being added to Warzone 2 as part of Season 5:

Gameplay Features: Dirt Bike, MRAP, Champion's Quest

Dirt Bike, MRAP, Champion's Quest Modes: Fort Resurgence, Armored Royale

Fort Resurgence, Armored Royale Events: Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event

Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event DMZ: Disguise, Battle Revive, Scuba O2 Mask, Revive Box, New Missions and Urgents

Disguise, Battle Revive, Scuba O2 Mask, Revive Box, New Missions and Urgents New Weapons: FR Advancer (AR), Carrack .300 (SN), M13C (AR), New Handgun, New SMG

FR Advancer (AR), Carrack .300 (SN), M13C (AR), New Handgun, New SMG Battle Pass: Shadow Company Themed Skins, Blackcell Upgrade

Shadow Company Themed Skins, Blackcell Upgrade 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration: Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Daily Login Rewards

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Daily Login Rewards New Operators: Oz, Graves, Mila, Velikan, Mace

When is the Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event?

(Image credit: Activision)

The main event for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is undoubtedly the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event. So far we only know that this event will arrive 'In-Season'. Here's the event description from the Season 5 announcement blog post:

'Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.'

That's all you need to know about Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.