Surface Pro 4 boasts one of the 'best and most accurate' tablet displays ever

This display does a great job of colour accuracy in particular

We've been hearing a lot about the Surface Book recently, but the new Surface Pro 4 has also been highly praised, and indeed a DisplayMate evaluation of the tablet's screen has given it a glowing recommendation.

DisplayMate, presided over by Dr. Raymond Soneira, is renowned for its testing of smartphone and tablet displays, and concluded that the Surface Pro 4 has an "excellent professional grade high performance display".

As you may be aware, the newest Surface Pro ups the screen resolution to 2736 x 1824 with a pixel density of 267 ppi, considerably higher than the previous model's 216 ppi.

DisplayMate observed that this is "perfectly sharp for typical viewing distances", and in terms of colour quality, Microsoft's slate boasts the most accurate on-screen colours the outfit has ever measured on a tablet.

The brightness level was also found to be very good, measured at 436 cd/m2, and viewing angles were said to be excellent.

Easy on the eyes

In terms of actual viewing tests, Soneira said: "The very challenging set of DisplayMate Test and Calibration Photos that we use to evaluate picture quality looked beautiful, even to my experienced hyper-critical eyes."

Although he did add that if you are the sort of person who likes super-vivid saturated colours, as seen on some displays, then you might find the Surface Pro 4 a little subdued looking in comparison. Such is the price of realistic colours, of course.

The report concluded that Microsoft has improved every single display performance metric over the Surface Pro 3, which was already a high quality display, and that the Pro 4's screen delivered "uniformly consistent all around top tier display performance".

Soneira noted: "In fact, the Surface Pro 4 has one of the very best and most accurate displays available on any mobile platform and OS."

