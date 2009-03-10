OCZ launches fully customisable netbook

Not one to miss out on a rapidly growing market, Californian PC peripherals specialist OCZ has launched a fully customisable netbook at this year's CeBit exhibition.

Pricing on OCZ's ultra-portable Neutrino has still to be finalised, but we expect it to be in line with other decent netbooks, in the £250 to £300 range.

DIY modding netbook

OCZ aims to make the Neutrino appeal the DIY modding enthusiast (who then have to fit their own RAM, hard drive and operating system) with a pre-configured model that TechRadar saw on show at Cebit packing in a 1.6GHz Intel Atom N270 processor, 2GB RAM, WiFi, 1.3 megapixel camera and solid state storage of up to 256GB SSD or a whopping great big 500GB mechanical drive.

Importantly, the Neutrino features a decent, pretty rugged near-full-size keyboard and the now-standard 10-inch screen (with 1024 x 600 pixel resolution).

Price wise, if OCZ can ship the bare bones model Neutrino at an aggressively competitive price (which it should be able to, making a considerable saving on the Microsoft XP license) then it could well find itself a nicely profitable niche in the growing netbook market.

TechRadar will be bringing you further UK pricing and release details as soon as we get them from OCZ.