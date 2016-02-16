Huawei prepares to unleash its Surface killer Matebook at MWC

MWC is about to kick-off and it looks like Huawei will be launching a stylus-toting Windows convertible, quite possibly the rumoured Matebook.

Previous speculation has the Matebook as being a hybrid with a detachable keyboard which will run both Windows and Android operating systems. And hopefully we'll find out the truth of the dual OS rumour soon enough, at least according to a teaser post from Huawei's chief executive.

Slashgear spotted that CEO Yu Chengdong posted an invitation for an event to Weibo, stating that a product launch will take place at 14:00, February 21 (this coming Sunday) in Barcelona at MWC.

Stylus hint

The clues as to what this product will be consist of the tagline 'The new style of business', but it's what's pictured writing that line on the invite which is the major pointer – a stylus. That's a big hint that this device will indeed be the firm's Surface rival, and also the fact that Huawei is looking at the business world here, too.

Of course, a hybrid laptop would be a big change for the company, but seeing the success of the Surface, and given all the analysts pointing to 2-in-1s heading for major success in the near future – they're one of the bright spots in a very bleak PC market currently – it's not too surprising that Huawei plans to diversify into this arena.

Roll on MWC, where with any luck we'll get a proper look at the hardware and indeed the software behind this offering.

