HP expands its Mini range

HP has announced an update to its Mini range – with the company sticking to its policy of not using the word netbook to describe its popular 'mini-laptop' range.

The new models are 'engineered to provide an unsurpassed customer experience' and include a redesigned HP Mini 210 (an affordable companion PC) in a broad range of colours including, wait for it, 'ocean drive' and 'luminous rose'.

There is also the HP Mini 5103 – the latest touch screen "mini-notebook" designed for "students and mobile professionals alike" which incorporates the latest Intel Atom processor and is available in red, blue or espresso (beige).

Educational

Next up is the Mini 100e Education Edition, which is designed with the classroom in mind and probably doesn't feature an inkwell and a secret compartment for notes.

"HP Mini's have no equal when it comes to industrial design, use of innovative materials and overall feature sets," said Charl Snyman, Vice President and General Manager, HP Personal Systems Group, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"With these additions to the HP Mini portfolio, customers have a broad choice of sleek companion PCs that allow them to stay more easily connected to the people and digital content that is important to them."

The HP Mini has a UK price of £299, the HP Mini 5103 costs £370 and the HP Mini 100e has yet to be given a price.