Microsoft launches new 'one-stop-shop' for data management

As organizations have made the transition to remote and hybrid work, they’ve seen a massive increase in their digital footprint which is why Microsoft has introduced a new set of solutions to help them govern, protect and manage their entire data estate.

According to a blog post, Microsoft Purview is a new brand family that combines the capabilities of Azure Purview and the Microsoft 365 Compliance portfolio to provide unified data governance and risk management for businesses.

The software giant’s new set of solutions helps organizations gain visibility into assets across their entire data estate while also enabling easy access to all of their data, security and risk solutions. At the same time, Microsoft Purview helps safeguard and manage data across clouds, apps and endpoints.

This is done by bringing together data governance from Microsoft Data and AI along with compliance and risk management from Microsoft Security. However, Microsoft Purview is complemented by identity and access management, threat protection, cloud security, endpoint management and privacy management capabilities to create a comprehensive approach to security.

Microsoft Purview

As organizations now operate across multiple clouds and on-premises platforms, Microsoft has expanded Purview’s capabilities to include data protection for macOS users running Catalina or higher.

In order to identify sensitive data more accurately before it’s shared, the company has extended its sensitive information type catalog with over 50 new classifiers. These new classifiers are available for data loss prevention (DLP), Information Protection (auto-labeling), Data Lifecycle Management, Insider Risk Management, Records Management, eDiscovery and Microsoft Priva.

As employees working from home or in the field regularly access files from multiple locations, devices and apps, Microsoft is previewing co-authoring of encrypted documents on mobile. This allows multiple users to work simultaneously on Microsoft 365 apps and documents with autosave on their iPhone or Android smartphone.

The company is also previewing multi-stage retention in Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle Management (formerly Microsoft Information Governance) which automatically applies a new label when an item reaches the end of its retention period.

We’ll likely hear more from Microsoft regarding Purview once organizations begin using the new set of solutions to better manage their data.