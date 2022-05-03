Microsoft Defender for Business now available as standalone product

Audio player loading…

Microsoft’s endpoint security solution Microsoft Defender for Business is now generally available for SMBs everywhere

Microsoft Defender for Business was already included as part of Microsoft 365 Business Premium , Microsoft's solution for businesses with up to 300 employees.

Server support for the new offering will be coming later this year, according to Microsoft.

What does Microsoft Defender for Business offer?

The company says Microsoft Defender for Business offers protection from a wide variety of different types of cyberthreat, including phishing, malware , and ransomware attacks on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

Available initially for Windows desktops only, this includes capabilities which help businesses prioritize the most urgent risks to their organization, minimize attack surfaces, provide endpoint detection, as well as automated investigation and remediation.

“Microsoft believes in security for all,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, security, compliance and identity at Microsoft. “We are proud to further deliver on that vision today.”

“With the GA of Defender for Business, SMBs will get greater protection with simplified security to help them better protect, detect, and respond to threats.

Microsoft Defender for Business also integrates with Microsoft 365 Lighthouse, a tool which was made generally available in March 2022 and enables Microsoft cloud service providers to view security incidents across tenants in a unified portal.

Customers can purchase a standalone license for the product now for $3 per month per user from either Microsoft or from one of Microsoft’s Partner Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) channels.

The news comes soon after research suggested many SMBs may be dropping the metaphorical ball when it comes to cybersecurity.