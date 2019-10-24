Micron's X100 SSD is its first 3D XPoint product

At its Insight 2019 conference in San Francisco, Micron revealed its X100 SSD which the company claims is the world's fastest SSD yet thanks to its breakthrough in nonvolatile memory technology.

The new SSD is the first solution in a family of products from the company which will target storage and memory intensive solutions for the data center.

What makes the X100 SSD so exciting is the fact that this is the first of Micron's products to leverage the revolutionary 3D XPoint storage media that it co-developed with Intel. While Micron is only now releasing its first product to use the technology, Intel has developed a wide range of 3D XPoint-powered devices under the name Optane.

The X100 SSD features a 9GB/s of sequential performance in read, write and mixed workloads with up to 2.5m random IOPS.

Thanks to a combination of high bandwidth, low latency, high quality of service and high endurance, Micron's X100 SSD is able to provide game-changing performance for big data applications and transactional workloads.

The device helps accelerate data center applications by delivering larger amounts of data in real time and it also increases the speed of data transactions while maintaining fast service.

Since the Micron X100 SSD uses a standard NVMe interface, organizations can take full advantage of the device with no changes to their software.

Executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron Sumit Sadana explained how data centers can leverage 3D XPoint technology using the X100 SSD, saying:

“Micron’s innovative X100 product brings the disruptive potential of 3D XPoint technology to the data center, driving breakthrough performance improvements for applications and enabling entirely new use cases. Micron is the only vertically-integrated provider of DRAM, NAND and 3D XPoint solutions in the world, and this product continues the evolution of our portfolio towards higher value solutions that accelerate artificial intelligence capabilities, drive faster data analytics and create new insights for our customers.”