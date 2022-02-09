Mario Strikers: Battle League coming to Switch this June

Audio player loading…

Mario and pals are coming back to the soccer pitch this year. Mario Strikers: Battle League was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct livestream and will hitting be Nintendo Switch on June 10 later this year.

The third entry in the series, it looks to follow a similar format as the past two games: teams of five players will take control of classic Mario characters in arcade-like football matches.

You’ll be able to equip gear to improve your players and use items mid-game for special effects.

It will support competitive multiplayer for up to eight players on a single Nintendo Switch, which can be played through individual matches or tournaments.

Check out the action-packed trailer below.