Mario Strikers: Battle League coming to Switch this June

Mario is picking up the football again

Mario wearing an American football helmet
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Mario and pals are coming back to the soccer pitch this year. Mario Strikers: Battle League was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct livestream and will hitting be Nintendo Switch on June 10 later this year.

The third entry in the series, it looks to follow a similar format as the past two games: teams of five players will take control of classic Mario characters in arcade-like football matches.

You’ll be able to equip gear to improve your players and use items mid-game for special effects.

It will support competitive multiplayer for up to eight players on a single Nintendo Switch, which can be played through individual matches or tournaments.

Callum Bains

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer, whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world. He’s previously written freelance for various sites and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also has a love for tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.
