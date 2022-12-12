Low-code is becoming more crucial than ever

Audio player loading…

New research by Mendix (opens in new tab) has claimed low-code is about to have its day after transforming from a crisis management technology during the pandemic.

While many studies try to quantify the most popular programming languages around, Mendix instead reckons low-code is still somewhat of a dark horse.

Its figures suggest that more than two-thirds (69%) of businesses have increased their use of low-code to the point that it is now a core technology, with 10% claiming that it had become a foundation for their operations.

Low-code on the rise

Other companies value low-code so highly that, given the rapidly evolving landscapes that panned out in 2020 and 2021, they would have gone out of business without adopting low-code.

Confidence in the technology seems to have shifted in recent years, with around two in five now using it to build mission-critical solutions like enterprise software. Looking ahead, a large proportion of businesses are expecting to commit to more software development which would see low-code continue to surge.

One Gartner projection places low-code and no-code applications at 70% by 2025, up from 25% in 2020.

Benefits can be seen across a wide spectrum of industries, including fintech and insurtech.

Public sectors claim to have “improved, centralized, and standarized citizen ID authentication; improved access to services; and improved planning and management of budget and physical resources”, while many retailers claim a large portion of their success in adapting to digital store shopping and e-commerce can be found in the adoption of low-code.

With two or three years of major shake-ups globally, Mendix CEO, Tim Srock, explains that “it is now absolutely critical to digitalize operations and engage with customers and employees through different modalities and touchpoints.” Low-code gives businesses that extra agility by enabling quicker development, easier automation, and the potential to drastically reduce costs.