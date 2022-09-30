Low-code could replace "traditional" coding within months

Audio player loading…

The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more "traditional" forms of operations, new research has claimed.

Mendix's 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.

The report cites a Gartner projection which places low-code or no-code applications at 70% by 2025, up from 25% in 2020.

Should I use low-code?

Mendix outlined several benefits of low-code, many of which were most notable at the height of the pandemic.

When business ground to a halt and economies froze, many businesses were faced with incredibly tough decisions. One in nine businesses surveyed said that they would have had to face reputational damage or look at cost-cutting measures like rising prices or losing staff had they not adopted low-code.

As such, 69% saw no-code evolving from a crisis technology to a core technology that they intend to integrate into their businesses in order to obtain greater control over things like cost. Key areas for low-code include IT, production engineering, product design, and quality control.

Beyond the fintech and insurtech adoption of low-code, public sector entities have been seen to embrace the technology, too. The Mendix research indicates that “improved, centralized, and standarized citizen ID authentication; improved access to services; and improved planning and management of budget and physical resources” have all played out as part of low-code, the effects of which can ripple onto other businesses that have dealings with the public sector.

Traditionally an in-person experience, retail has been digitized, largely due to the pandemic. Developing the right software can be timely and costly, however some retailers have used low-code to develop things like digital shopping pickup which has allowed them to adapt more quickly and remain competitive.

“The way we run our businesses has fundamentally changed in the last two years," noted Mendix CEO Tim Srock. "It is now absolutely critical to digitalize operations and engage with customers and employees through different modalities and touchpoints”. In summary, low- and no-code solutions have enabled established companies to evolve, and for younger companies to step up to the table, which are all crucial steps in a time of economic pressure.