PlayStation State of Play live build-up – start time, rumors, and all our predictions and hopes ahead of tonight's show

Sony's next State of Play presentation is happening later today, and the excitement is already building.
Promising more than 40 minutes of "news and updates on great games coming to PS5", we're jumping on the hype train in the build-up to the show and talking about what's rumored to make an appearance as well as what we hope might be shown - be it calculated guesses or wild long shots.
Cutting to the important detail right now, ahead of time: today's State of Play start time is 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET and will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.
We'll be keeping this page ticking over with all the tidbits of news and predictions throughout today in the build-up to the show so keep it right here for everything State of Play.
So, the big question: what do we think we'll actually see tonight?
Sony is promising more than 40 minutes of a show that will "celebrate a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world", which is nice and vague.
We're going to start sharing some info on what we can probably expect - absolute certainty isn't a thing, but some things are easier to predict right now, of course - as well as thoughts on what we really want Sony to show off...
What about the potential importance of a February PlayStation State of Play show? Is it usually in Sony's schedule?
Well, simply put, yes - though the company has mixed it up occasionally with what it shows. Looking back over the past few years, there's regularly been a State of Play presentation in February or March time - but of varying length and focus.
For example, last February we had a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play in early February dedicated to that one game, but that followed a late January State of Play which showed off loads of games. In 2023, we had a 'normal' State of Play show too.
All in all, thus, this State of Play fits with Sony's schedule which explains the level of expectation around it. We're hoping that the content of the show delivers, as that's the ultimate pudding of proof with these events...
First, let's get to the important details of tonight's show, the State of Play start time, and where it's being broadcast.
As per Sony's own PlayStation Blog, today's February State of Play will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET tonight (February 12). This translates as 7am JST or 9am AEDST on February 13 for folks living in those regions.
In terms of where you can watch it, the show will be broadcast on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. Simple!
Hello there! Welcome to our live build-up coverage of tonight's State of Play presentation. We're well and truly on the hype and excitement train ahead of the show and will be logging all the news, rumors, and our own predictions here as we race toward show time.
