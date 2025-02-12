PlayStation State of Play live build-up – start time, rumors, and all our predictions and hopes ahead of tonight's show

Sony's next State of Play presentation is happening later today, and the excitement is already building.

Promising more than 40 minutes of "news and updates on great games coming to PS5", we're jumping on the hype train in the build-up to the show and talking about what's rumored to make an appearance as well as what we hope might be shown - be it calculated guesses or wild long shots.

Cutting to the important detail right now, ahead of time: today's State of Play start time is 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET and will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.

We'll be keeping this page ticking over with all the tidbits of news and predictions throughout today in the build-up to the show so keep it right here for everything State of Play.