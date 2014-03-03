Salesforce.com courts Europe with first UK datacentre

Cloud-based CRM provider Salesforce.com has announced that it will open its first UK data centre.

The move is planned for August of this year and will be followed by data centres in France and Germany, as well as the addition of 500 jobs across Europe during fiscal year 2015.

Salesforce.com says that the investments signal a continued and increased commitment to Europe. They follow a growth in revenue of 41 percent for its European operations during 2014, a figure that is due, the company says, to growing demand for cloud computing.

Tremendous growth

"Our tremendous growth and customer momentum is why salesforce.com is significantly increasing its investment in Europe by adding 500 new jobs and opening three new data centres across Europe, in the U.K., France and Germany," said Miguel Milano, president, EMEA, salesforce.com.

Stephen Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for the UK Government, noted the Government's satisfaction at the announcement. "The UK has a growing reputation as the leader in the European digital economy and we welcome this new investment," he said.

Reiterating the UK's cloud credentials, Kelly continued, "Within the UK Government we are driving a policy of 'Cloud First' to improve the way the public sector manages crucial functions, engages with citizens and delivers value for taxpayers."

Is your data safer in the cloud?