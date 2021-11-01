Haunted Chocolatier won't be released until it's 'compelling in every aspect'

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has opened up about the development process of his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier.

In a blog on the official website, Barone says the online diary will serve as a "casual way" of sharing how development is going, as well as "share tidbits about Haunted Chocolatier". This week, Barone detailed his thoughts and ideas about the game's combat and shared that the game won't be released until it's "very fun and compelling, in every aspect."

"Haunted Chocolatier has a greater focus on combat, so it needs to be very fun, satisfying, and engaging, while also appropriately fitting into the big picture," Barone explained. "You can rest assured that I’m not 'copying and pasting' Stardew’s combat. On the contrary, almost everything in Haunted Chocolatier, including the combat, is completely coded (and drawn) from scratch."

Barone also pointed out that Haunted Chocolatier will feature shields that can block many attacks, after which some enemies will be stunned, giving you the chance to sneak in and finish them off.

"The shield/stun mechanic rewards more cautious, patient players who wait for a window of opportunity," he said. "But you don’t have to play like this, you could just as well charge in aggressively, and if you can pull it off, you’ll defeat enemies more quickly that way. There will be other off-hand items besides shields that will compliment [sic] different play styles."

(Image credit: ConcernedAPe)

Barone finished by confirming that just like Stardew Valley's development, he'll be playing his cards "close to his chest" when it comes to Haunted Chocolatier in a bid to keep some things a surprise.

"I prefer to leave many things to be discovered by players. I think it’s more fun that way. I want to surprise and delight people. But if they already know everything in the game, that takes a certain element out of the final experience," he added.

"The bottom line, is that I won’t rest, or release this game, until I am personally satisfied that it’s very fun and compelling, in every aspect. If it never gets there, I’ll just never release it. But don’t worry, I have 100% faith that I’ll get it there. Everything is on the right track so far, I have the complete vision for the game in my head, and it’s just a matter of “grinding it out”, which is what I’m doing every day!"

Analysis: what is Haunted Chocolatier?

It probably comes as no surprise that in Haunted Chocolatier, you play as a chocolatier determined to craft the smoothest, most delectable chocolate possible with only the finest – are rarest – ingredients.

The haunted bit? Well, that'll be your haunted kitchen in your very own haunted mansion. Quite the twist, eh?

So far we've only seen a gameplay trailer from early in the game's development. However, we adored playing Stardew Valley across both PC and its console releases and can't wait to get our hands on this new title. Its unique premise and chilled gameplay look to be everything with loved about Stardew and more, including its gorgeous art style.

Need more? Well, here's everything we know so far about Haunted Chocolatier.