Google to open €600m Denmark data centre

Google has announced that it will open a new data centre on the coast of Denmark, making this its fifth data centre in Europe.

The US tech giant has chosen a location just outside of the town of Fredericia on the eastern coast of the Jutland Peninsula west of the country's capital of Copenhagen.

Google's latest European data centre will be located on the same peninsula as Apple's and the two facilities are only a few hours drive apart.

Back in 2015, Apple announced that it would build its first data centre in Jutland and the company has since built a second facility in Aabenraa, near the border of Denmark and Germany, that is expected to come online in the next few months.

Offsetting carbon emissions

In an effort to offset its carbon footprint, Google plans to invest in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to purchase electricity from renewable energy products on the same electric grid as its new data centre. The company aims to create PPAs with Danish offshore and onshore wind and solar energy renewable projects.

Google has previously made similar arrangements with PPAs backing Swedish wind farms to indirectly supply power to its Finish data centre.

The Denmark facility is expected to complete construction in 2021 and the tech giant estimates that it will create 1,450 construction jobs per year between 2018 and 2021. Once the facility is operational though, it will employ 150 to 200 people.

Via ZDNet