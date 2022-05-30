Google hits back at claims Gmail inbox filters are biased

Audio player loading…

Google's Gmail is easily one of the best email services around, but that doesn't shield the company from criticism - far from it.

In fact, tensions ran high (opens in new tab) in a recent meeting between Google's staff and Republican Senators after the lawmakers criticized Gmail for allegedly having a bias against right-wing fundraising and campaign emails.

The genesis for the frustration was a recent study (opens in new tab) of 300,000 emails during the 2020 election that claimed Gmail was 50% more likely to designate messages from Republicans as spam than those from Democrats.

Now, whether unsolicited spam messages should be getting into inboxes in the first place remains a topic for debate, but perhaps there is something there.

Google certainly disagrees and has released a blog post (opens in new tab) written by Gmail's Neil Kumaran, who is responsible for product safety. Rather than answering specific allegations, Google offered a lesson in how best to work with Gmail.

"To improve email delivery to inboxes, the recommended tool for bulk senders is our Postmaster Tools (opens in new tab) site, where any bulk sender can see the health of their domain," the company says. "We encourage bulk senders to engage with the Postmaster Tools site to access data and diagnostics that will help them better understand how to successfully reach their intended recipients."

"Our filtering capabilities and security protections are built to give users the best overall Gmail experience by delivering the email they want to see. We will continue to explore ways to empower users to further personalize their spam filtering, while also enabling bulk senders to better identify themselves and improve inbox deliverability."

Analysis: Threading the line

It's not the first time a big technology company has been accused of bias against conservative or right-wing users by Republicans – and it won't be the last.

Google is likely more focused on user retention and whether email users are 'enjoying' the content that arrives in their inboxes, as opposed to whether a political party can send countless fundraising emails.

But political problems need to be avoided, especially if Republicans overturn the Democrats' House majority later this year and begin to launch investigations into Gmail.

A Republican operative has recommended a plan (opens in new tab) to build a more open algorithm to guide spam filtering, estimating (opens in new tab) that Republican-linked groups have lost up to $2 billion in contributions to the spam folder since 2019.

Whether this is true is hard to know, but treading carefully seems like the best tactic for Google, especially as people seem to genuinely love its Gmail services.