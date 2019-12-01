Get Madden 20 for just $27 right now in this Cyber Monday deal

Madden is the big game in town when it comes to the NFL, and this year's edition - which only came out in August - is discounted by more than half at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. Get Madden 20 on either PS4 or Xbox One for just $27.99, a whole $32 off.

A new 'Face of the Franchise' mode is the big selling point of this year's edition. You can make your own quarterback and take him to glory, going from college football into the NFL.

It's designed to capture the excitement of being a football superstar, which you can achieve vicariously from the comfort of your own home and underpants.

Madden 20 on PS4: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Save on the latest in the NFL series from EA Sports. This is a steep discount for a game that only released a few months ago, and it features a brand new 'Face of the Franchise' mode.

Madden 20 on Xbox One: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

This is an excellent price for the latest in EA Sports' flagship series.