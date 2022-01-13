Get an RTX 3070 gaming laptop for just $1,299 in today's deals at Best Buy

We've just spotted what's easily one of the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals ever at Best Buy - this 15.6-inch Asus Dash F15 for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99).

A combination of a powerful graphics card, Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes this Asus a tempting buy indeed at this price - especially since it's extremely rare to find a machine with an RTX 3070 for under $1,599.

Better yet still, the Asus Dash F15 is actually one of our favorite mid-range gaming laptops here at TechRadar so it's an easy recommendation. Not only is it surprisingly good value, but Asus' super-slim design make it the mid-range machine of choice for those who value portability.

The lightweight build does, however, come with a slight drawback in the fact that Asus has had to forgo the usual 6 or 8 core processor for a slimmed-down quad-core version. Not to worry though, because the Core i7-11370H processor will still get you great performance on triple-A titles when paired up with an RTX 3070. Plus, the side benefit is a much better battery life should you want to unplug.

If this Asus Dash F15 isn't what you're looking for you'll find a few more of this week's excellent gaming laptop deals at Best Buy just below. If you're visiting from outside the US, you'll also find today's best prices in your region.

Cheap RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal

Asus Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - It's rare to see a gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 for under $1,500 but that's exactly what you get with this Asus Dash F15 at Best Buy - with some change leftover too. Alongside that GPU, you also get 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7 processor in one very slim package indeed.

More great gaming laptop deals this week

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Want something even more portable? This Asus Zephyrus 14 is easily the most powerful small-form-factor gaming laptop on the market at this price. It manages to squeeze in an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Ryzen 9 processor into a 14-inch chassis. For gaming on the go and intensive production applications, there's no better 14-inch machine out there right now.

MSI G65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - On a budget? This MSI GF65 is one of the best bang for the buck gaming laptop deals out there right now. A combination of an RTX 3060, Intel Core i5-10500H, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are going to get you some very, very respectable frame rates indeed for the price. Throw in a second set of RAM and you'll get even more performance on a budget.

If any of the above machines aren't quite to your liking, then why not head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page, where we've got options starting from just $599 this week.