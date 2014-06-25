TechRadar Tip Off: PC Gamer has 5 million FREE Steam codes to give away

Most days, it's fair to say that good games cost money. Today isn't like most days.

Our friends over at PC Gamer have teamed up with Bundle Stars to give away 5 million Steam codes over the next five weeks. "Five weeks and five million games? That's a million games a week," you say. "That's crazy."

Yeah. It is crazy, and it starts today with SpaceChem, a puzzle game that got an 84 on metacritic.

Like PC Gamer on Facebook, win a free code. It's that simple. We'd write more about what a good deal this is but that would just distract you from getting a free game.