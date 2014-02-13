Trending
Steam's new user-tagging feature wants Skrillex fans to play Farm Simulator

What could possibly go wrong?

Steam OS

Valve's just made searching through its mammoth catalogue a bit easier, letting gamers add their own tags to its store titles.

It's pretty self-explanatory. Go to any game on Steam and bang in the label you want, then anyone searching for that word, however specific it might be, will find it.

Yes, it's a system just begging to be abused. Some of our favourite tags include:

  • Ski Region Simulator - "High impact sexual violence"
  • Farming Simulator 2011 - "Dubstep", "Skrillex"
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Party "Post-apocalyptic", "Horror"
  • Resident Evil 5 - "Boulder punching sim"
  • Airport Simulator 2014 - "Procedural death labyrinth"
  • Critter Crunch - "Vomiting on your children"
  • Half-Life 2: Episode 2 - "Almost Half-Life 3"
  • Dark Souls - "Git gud or die tryin'"
  • Dark Fall: Lost Souls - "Not Dark Souls"

As for tagging Farming Simulator 2013 with "Need for Speed", well that's just cruel.

