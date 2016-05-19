Prepare to set sail for Far Harbor, as Fallout 4's latest DLC goes live

Get your sea captain's hat and harpoon at the ready, Far Harbor is the latest and biggest DLC in the Fallout 4 universe and it's ready to play today.

Bethesda released the add-on at midnight and it's looking like the island adds a huge area to explore, with new weapons, armour, monsters and quests to fill out.

To get started, download the DLC separately, then go to the Fallout 4 add-on menu to check it's there.

Load up the game, and as long as you've done a Nick Valentine quest 'Getting a clue', you'll be able to receive the pipboy notification that'll start you off.

Watch lead developers talk us through what to expect, here: